Capper Foundation receives PPE grant from Modern Woodman of America

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation received a check for a $1,000 from local financial representatives with Modern Woodmen of America on Friday.

Mark Cayler and Derek Rowe from Modern Woodman of America presented the check to employees at the Capper Foundation, located at 3500 SW 10th Ave.

MWA Financial Representative Derek Rowe said they wanted to help the organization in any way they can.

“Through our organization we were able to pool some funds together, especially for the PPE need due to COVID-19,” Rowe said.

This donation will be used to purchase personal protection equipment for the Capper Foundation’s expanded pediatric services.

The Capper Foundation was founded by Arthur Capper in 1920. Arthur Capper was a U.S. senator, former Kansas governor, publisher, philanthropist and devoted advocate of children with special needs.

The Capper Foundation provides children and adult services, veterans assistance funds and more.