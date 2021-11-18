Capper Foundation recognizes volunteers and donors at appreciation dinner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation recognized several individuals, organizations, businesses and volunteers for their dedication in supporting the mission of Capper Foundation at their Donor Appreciation Dinner Thursday evening at The Foundry Event Center, 400 S.W. 33rd St.

“We have many volunteers, we have volunteers that work with children, work with adults, work on our swimming pool, cleaning, painting,” Jim Leiker, Capper Foundation President and CEO, said. “The volunteers mean a great deal. It is a collective team effort. Everybody working together to help us carry out our mission.”

Invited attendees heard from the Lukert Family that received services from the Capper Foundation and the following honorees received recognition for their support of the Capper Foundation throughout this year:

Chairman’s Award – Chris & Emily McGee

– Chris & Emily McGee Founder’s Award – Dr. Joe & Suzanne Mumford

Dr. Joe & Suzanne Mumford Founder’s Award – Ginger Powell

– Ginger Powell Senator’s Award – Mark & Sharon Boranyak

Mark & Sharon Boranyak Workhorse Award – Jay Ives

– Jay Ives Frank McGrath Award – Danielle Wilson

– Danielle Wilson Public Advocacy Award – Stephen Duerst

Stephen Duerst Media Award – Cumulus Media Topeka including radio stations Majic 107.7, V100 and 99.3 The Eagle

– Cumulus Media Topeka including radio stations Majic 107.7, V100 and 99.3 The Eagle Corporate Award – Hill’s Pet Nutrition

– Hill’s Pet Nutrition Special Events Volunteer Award – Andy McKee

Andy McKee Community Organization Award – Kansas State Council of Epsilon Sigma Alpha

– Kansas State Council of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Adult Volunteer Award – Gay Bauersfeld

– Gay Bauersfeld Youth Volunteer Award – Hudson Ramirez

– Hudson Ramirez Volunteer of the Year Award – Beverly Lee, Joyce Lohmann & Darlene McCarter

Beverly Lee, Joyce Lohmann & Darlene McCarter Volunteer of the Year Award – Penny Kinder

Penny Kinder Capper Heritage Society Inductee – Doug & Becky Kinsinger

The Capper Foundation’s mission is to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities.

Arthur Capper’s lasting legacy is Capper Foundation, founded 101 years ago on Christmas Day 1920, when he vowed to “do more for the children.” Today, Capper services extend across the lifespan, helping infants, children, teens and adults living with disabilities enjoy access, independence and opportunities to advance their hopes and dreams. The Capper Foundation provides children and adult services, veterans assistance funds and more. Go to www.capper.org for more information about the Capper Foundation.