Capper Foundation’s An Evening For a Child event goes virtual this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is holding its annual An Evening For a Child fundraising event virtually this year.

There are several silent auction items up for bid. Bidding is open from 11 a.m. August 22nd through August 29th at 10:30 p.m. Items may be previewed at Capper Foundation, 3500 SW 10th Ave., from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily. Masks will be required to enter and your temperature will be taken.

Special auction items will be available for bidding only on Saturday, August 29 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. During the virtual finale, there will be a hotline at (785) 246-6585 to answer questions.

There is also a Scholarship Assistance Fund Pledge. Bidders are encouraged to make a pledge to help children with disabilities who are uninsured or under-insured to receive the therapy services they need.

“An Evening For a Child started 19 years ago. The purpose of this event is to raise scholarship funds for families,” Edie Smith, V.P. of Development & Marketing for Capper Foundation, said. “These auction items have been donated by the community. Saturday evening is our big event, our finale is at 6:30 pm.”

Arthur Capper’s lasting legacy is Capper Foundation, founded 100 years ago on Christmas Day 1920, when he vowed to “do more for the children.” Today, the Capper services extend across the lifespan, helping infants, children, teens and adults living with disabilities enjoy access, independence and opportunities to advance their hopes and dreams. The Capper Foundation provides children and adult services, veterans assistance funds and more.

Click here to bid on items or to learn more about the Capper Foundation.