Capper Foundation’s “An Evening for a Child” goes virtual for second year

Spotted Photo Gallery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is holding their annual “An Evening as a Child” silent and live auction fundraiser on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

The event is a benefit to provide Pediatric Therapy services and scholarship assistance to children with disabilities who are uninsured or under-insured.

“This is our 20th Annual An Evening For a Child. It is going to be a variety show this Saturday evening at 6:30 and it will be streamed on several online platforms including Facebook and our website Capper.org” said Lacey Kinder, Capper Foundation Communication Specialist.

This year’s auction items include over 120 items and packages and over 10 premium online auction items, like trips and special experiences.

In-person auction item previews will be held daily at Capper Foundation, through April 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Click here to register to bid on auction items.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories