Capper Foundation’s “An Evening for a Child” goes virtual for second year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is holding their annual “An Evening as a Child” silent and live auction fundraiser on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

The event is a benefit to provide Pediatric Therapy services and scholarship assistance to children with disabilities who are uninsured or under-insured.

“This is our 20th Annual An Evening For a Child. It is going to be a variety show this Saturday evening at 6:30 and it will be streamed on several online platforms including Facebook and our website Capper.org” said Lacey Kinder, Capper Foundation Communication Specialist.

This year’s auction items include over 120 items and packages and over 10 premium online auction items, like trips and special experiences.

In-person auction item previews will be held daily at Capper Foundation, through April 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

