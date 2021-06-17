Capper Foundation’s ‘Concert For a Child’ held at Kay’s Garden with Andy McKee

Spotted Photo Gallery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation invited world-renowned fingerstyle guitarist Andy McKee to perform a special benefit for Capper Foundation’s Pediatric Scholarship Assistance.

Concert for a Child: Featuring Andy McKee was held Thursday evening at the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden and Venue that resides at the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center. This was Andy’s first in-person concert since the pandemic before he goes back on tour at the end of June.

Attendees were invited to take a tour of the stunning new Japanese garden and have the opportunity to meet and talk with designer and Japanese Garden Master, Koji Morimoto.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories