Capper Foundation’s ‘Concert For a Child’ held at Kay’s Garden with Andy McKee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation invited world-renowned fingerstyle guitarist Andy McKee to perform a special benefit for Capper Foundation’s Pediatric Scholarship Assistance.

Concert for a Child: Featuring Andy McKee was held Thursday evening at the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden and Venue that resides at the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center. This was Andy’s first in-person concert since the pandemic before he goes back on tour at the end of June.

Attendees were invited to take a tour of the stunning new Japanese garden and have the opportunity to meet and talk with designer and Japanese Garden Master, Koji Morimoto.