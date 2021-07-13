Capper Foundation’s i Can Swim program teaches kids with disabilities how to feel safe in the water

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is holding their i Can Swim program this week at the Topeka Public Schools CapFed Natatorium.

“i Can Swim is one of the pieces of the i Can Shine Program and the goal of i Can Swim is to introduce children with development differences to feel safe in the water and to develop basic swim skills.” Jenny Stous, Capper Foundation Speech Pathologist and i Can Swim camp Director.

During the five-day program, instructors with the assistance of volunteers will teach 30 individuals with disabilities the foundation for safely enjoying an aquatic environment and promoting as much independent movement in the water as possible.

“We kicked our camp off on Monday and we will be here all week. The kids are paired with volunteers, it is one on one and allows lots of hands on time for the little ones and they get about an hour a day in the water.”

The iCan Swim program is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that provides learning opportunities for individuals with disabilities.