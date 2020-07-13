Capper Foundation’s iCan Bike program teaches kids with disabilities to ride bicycles

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation has brought the iCan Bike program back to Topeka for the tenth consecutive year.

During this five-day program, instructors and volunteers teach up to 25 individuals with disabilities how to ride a conventional two-wheel bike. The program provides each participant with 75 minutes of instruction each day using a series of adapted bikes and techniques.

Capper Foundation Physical Therapist and camp director, Cris Teter, said “This is our 10th year hosting the iCan Bike program. We have bicycles that have been adapted with rollers on the back. At the end of the week hopefully they are outside on the track riding a conventional bike.”

The iCan Bike program is part of the nationally recognized nonprofit organization, iCan Shine, which provides quality learning opportunities in recreational activities for individuals with disabilities.