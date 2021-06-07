Capper Foundation’s iCan Bike program teaches kids with special needs to ride a bicycle

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation is holding its annual week-long iCan Bike program at Central Park Community Center.

“iCan Bike is a program that teaches kids with special needs to ride a bicycle,” said Cris Teter, Capper Foundation Physical Therapist and iCan Bike program director. “We start with an adapted bicycle and as they become more comfortable we eventually change the rollers on the back and by the end of the week they are riding independently.”

The goal of iCan Bike is to teach individuals with disabilities to ride a conventional two-wheel bicycle and become independent riders.

iCan Bike uses adapted bicycles, an instructional program and trained staff to assist individuals with disabilities to learn to ride a conventional two-wheel bicycle.



Riders attend a 75-minute session each day for five consecutive days where they learn to

ride while accompanied by a volunteer. Over the course of one week, the volunteers continually adjust the bikes’ stability in an effort to challenge riders’ balance as they gradually become more comfortable riding.

The iCan Bike program is sponsored by the National Program iCan Shine, which also conducts the iCan Swim and iCan Dance programs for children with disabilities.