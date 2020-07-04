Car enthusiasts meet on Friday, Saturday nights to talk cars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Cruise Night Car Club held its weekly cruise night Friday evening at Big O Tires on S.W. Wanamaker.

“This is a 1959 Devine Pink Cadillac,” Paul Dultmeier said, an antique car enthusiast about his car. “They sold a lot of them to Mary Kay. I got this car in 1980 and we take it to most parades.”

“This is a 1931 Chevy, top of the line sports car for that year,” Leon Dultmeier said about his car. “It’s been fully restored and runs pretty good now.”

The Kansas Cruise Night Car Club is scheduled on:

First Friday at Big O Tires

Second Friday at the Sonic on S.E. 29th Street

Third Friday at Charlie’s Thrift Shop on S.W. 53rd St.

Fourth Friday at the Holiday Square Shopping Center

First Saturday at Spangles on S.W. 29th Street

Second Saturday at Fairlawn Plaza Mall

Third Saturday at The Dugout on 17th and Fairlawn

Fourth Saturday at the Pad on N.W. Topeka Blvd.

The club meets from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. All makes and models are welcomed.