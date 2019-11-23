CASA Homes For The Holidays Raises money for local children

CASA of Shawnee County is holding their annual Homes For The Holidays tour this weekend. CASA Staff, supporters and Board Members held a Patron Party Friday evening at the Topeka Country Club. The homes on the tour are decorated for the holidays and patrons can purchase a ticket for a tour inside the homes. CASA of Shawnee County (Court Appointed Special Advocates) support volunteers who work with local children who are caught in the court and foster care systems because of abuse and neglect. The volunteers work with the court system and help to decide what is in the best interest of the child. For tickets to the Homes For The Holidays Tour go to https://www.casaofshawneecounty.com/menus/homes-for-the-holidays.html





























































