CASA of Shawnee County hosting a bare bones tour of Beacon Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Court Appointed Special Advocates of Shawnee County, CASA, is hosting a bare bones tour this weekend.

The tour is in partnership with the new owners of the Beacon Building and offers a chance to walk through the former Women’s Club building prior to renovation.

During the tour, you will be able to see the historic structure and hear about future plans for the space.

CASA of Shawnee County provides a voice for children in an effort to have informed and expedient decisions made about their futures.

Only 35% of Children in the Need of Care category in Shawnee County have an advocate assigned to their case. There are over 80 children waiting for an advocate to be assigned to their case.

“We advocate for children who are currently navigating the court system.” Jamie Dempewolf, Executive Director of CASA of Shawnee County. “The tour is taking place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and will be spaced out every 15 minutes, tickets sell for $10 and are available online.”

“The Beacon Building was originally built as the Topeka Women’s Club in 1923. It was sold to the State in the 1980s. The state moved out recently and we bought the building,” said Courtney Stemler, co-owner of the Beacon Building. “We are going to turn it into an event venue as the building was originally intended. We hope to be open in January 2022.”

The new owners of the Beacon Building include Courtney and Chris Stemler and Shelby and Nic Irick. Tours will be given on Friday, Feb. 19th Saturday, Feb. 20th, and Sunday, Feb. 21st. Click here to purchase tickets.