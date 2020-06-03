Champions of Character recognized at Safe Street Meeting



















TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Safe Streets Coalition announced the recipients of the Champion of Character award on Wednesday.

The Champions of Character for May are Tom Horn and Chase Morstorf. On February 23, 2020, David Brooks was approaching the home of his sister when he had a massive heart attack in his car in the driveway.

Tom Horn and Chase Morstorf removed David from his car and started CPR until the Soldier Township Fire Department and AMR arrived. Tom and Chase saved David’s life that day.

Tom Horn and Chase Morstorf are being recognized by the Safe Streets Coalition for demonstrating Availability, Boldness, Compassion, Dependability and Responsibility.

Chase Morstoff, “The neighbor kids came by and knocked on my door, so I walked through the hallway and saw someone laying on the ground, so I helped perform CPR until an ambulance came”.