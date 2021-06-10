Chance Encounter rocks Evergy Plaza at Thursday night Eats & Beats

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza, in downtown Topeka, held the second concert for its summer concert series titled Eats & Beats. The concert series features 13 weeks of live music, food trucks and games from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday evening in June through August.

Thursday evening marked the second installment of Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats. The evening entertainment was provided by the popular classic rock band Chance Encounter with:

  • Bob Brown – lead singer
  • Devin Chance – guitar
  • Lewis Spring – bass guitar
  • Jon Blake – Drums

The event also had food trucks and a beer garden. Food trucks included:

  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Flavor Wagon
  • Tod’s BBQ
  • Taqueria Mexican Lindo “2”

