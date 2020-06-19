Chance Encounter rocks out at Thursday’s Live at the Vail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center continued its Sound Check: Live at the Vail Thursday evening in Landon Arena.

Thursday evening’s entertainment was provided by Chance Encounter, a Classic/Modern Rock cover band based out of Topeka. Band members include, Devin Chance – Lead Guitar, Vocals, Jon Blake – Drums, Vocals, Bob Brown – Guitar, Keys, Vocals and Lewis Spring-Bass, Vocals

This is the sixth installment of the live broadcast of Live at the Vail hosted by Sean Kelly of Majic 107.7.

Sponsors for Live at the Vail include Cortez Transportation, Schendel Lawn and Landscape and McCowan Gordon Construction.

The following weeks will include the popular bands, Time Express on June 25th and Delta Haze on July 2nd.