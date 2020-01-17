Charlie Pride still singing his Fan’s favorite songs

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Charlie Pride sang several of his all-time favorite country songs to a standing-room audience Thursday evening at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

Charlie Pride has been singing and recording top Country songs since the mid-1970s. He has recorded 52 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, 30 of which made it to number one.

A few of Pride’s hits singles include “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin,” “Just Between You And Me,” “Is Anybody Goin To San Antone” and “All I Have To Offer You, Is Me.”