Chevy Chase answers questions from audience at the Topeka Performing Arts Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Chevy Chase, known for his roles in Saturday Night Live, Caddy Shack, Fletch and most notably the National Lampoon’s Vacation series was in Topeka Thursday evening to answer questions from a live audience about his role in the forever famous and sought after Christmas favorite, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie.

The audience spent 97 minutes watching the popular movie after which, Chevy Chase, came on stage to answer questions from those in attendance.

Chevy Chase has starred in over 50 movies, beginning in 1968 with “Walk Don’t Walk” to his recent movie, “A Christmas in Vermont” in 2016.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation opened in 1,744 Theaters in 1989 and grossed over $71,815,000. The other National Lampoon movies starring Chevy Chase, were:

Vacation

European Vacation

Christmas Vacation

Vegas Vacation

Chevy Chase was joined by his wife Jayni and daughter Caley for the evening.