Chick Whips enjoy skating despite not being able to play

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Chick Whips are Topeka’s Junior Roller Derby team. The team is made up of young coed skaters, ages 8 – 18. Players attend practice once a week at Sk8way, but due to coronavirus the team has not been able to play.

Head coach Glenda Garinger says that Sk8way serves as a second home for these children.

“This is kinda the kids home away from home,” Garinger said. “Anybody is welcome. Some kids are brand new and we teach them how to skate. We are not playing right now but are practicing once a week.”

SK8way’s owner Tina Winkler mentioned that when coronavirus hit the business was able to tidy up around the buidling, adding a new skate floor and fresh paint to the walls.

Sk8way has open skating available on:

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

