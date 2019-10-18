Chicks With Hits draw standing room crowd at Prairie Band Casino

Female Country artists Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss performed their award winning Country Music at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening.

Terri Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018. She is a 3-time JUNO Award winner and is the only Canadian female member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. She has been named CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year five times and has taken home eight CCMA Fan’s Choice Award.

Pam Tillis is a 3-time CMA award winner including the prestigious 1994’s Female Vocalist Of The Year Award, she was nominated for Grammy’s Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1993 for “Maybe It Was Memphis, in 1996 for “Mi Vida Loca” and in 1998 for “All The Good Ones Are Gone”. She is a 9-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a 2-time Grammy award winner and 6-time Grammy nominee, and an American Music Award’s nominee.

Suzy Bogguss has had six singles reach the Top 10 Country hits list, three albums certified gold, and one album received a platinum certification. She won Top New Female Vocalist from the Academy of Country Music and the Horizon Award from the Country Music Association.