Chief Cochran reflects on his career with the Topeka Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran announced his retirement from the police department on Sept. 8th.

KSNT News talked with him Thursday about his career with the Topeka Police Department.

“I started my career on July 13th, 1987. I was assigned to deep undercover narcotics. I enjoyed being part of the Crisis Intervention Team and the Accident Reconstruction Team and a homicide detective,” Chief Cochran said.

“I would like to see the Active Bystander for Law Enforcement Program (ABLE) continue as well as the Strategies Against Violence Everywhere Program (SAFE). Police reform is something law enforcement does on a continuous basis. It’s something we strive to do here at the TPD. Law enforcement is a noble profession and 99% of the people that get into law enforcement do it for the right reasons. At the end of the day law enforcement is still very honorable and noble and I think most people respect that. We are the first ones in and the last ones out and we can always be counted on.”

Cochran, a Topeka police officer since 1987 was appointed interim chief by City Manager Brent Trout in November 2017. He was officially named chief in January 2018.