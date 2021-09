TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cider Days is back this year at the Stormont Vail Event Center and is bigger and better than ever! The traditional Fall Festival took some time off because of COVID but is back for 2021.

Patrons can shop the latest in decor, fashion, gifts, beauty, food and explore a variety of entertainment, live music and kid’s activities.

Cider Days is open on Saturday, September 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 26th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.