Cirque Italia performs daring acts over 35,000 gallons of water

Spotted Photo Gallery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Cirque Italia is performing their daring acts over the next two weekends at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Cirque Italia is a high-energy circus act with performers swinging from ropes, flip over trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates—pushing the boundaries of human ability.

“We are a water circus with acts from all over the world. We have a 35,000 gallon water tank under the stage and we perform over the water,” Morgaine Rosenthal, On-Site Unit Manager & Aerialist, said.

Cirque Italia started in 2012 and is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance with a European style. Founder Manuel Rebecchi combined his family’s pedigree with his own groundbreaking ideas to form a company that leaves crowds breathless.

For additional dates and times and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories