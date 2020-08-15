Cirque Italia performs daring acts over 35,000 gallons of water

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Cirque Italia is performing their daring acts over the next two weekends at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Cirque Italia is a high-energy circus act with performers swinging from ropes, flip over trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates—pushing the boundaries of human ability.

“We are a water circus with acts from all over the world. We have a 35,000 gallon water tank under the stage and we perform over the water,” Morgaine Rosenthal, On-Site Unit Manager & Aerialist, said.

Cirque Italia started in 2012 and is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance with a European style. Founder Manuel Rebecchi combined his family’s pedigree with his own groundbreaking ideas to form a company that leaves crowds breathless.

For additional dates and times and to purchase tickets, click here.