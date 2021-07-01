Cirque Italia returns to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cirque Italia is a high-energy circus act with performers swinging from ropes, flip over trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates, all over 35,000 gallons of water. The acts are performed while curtains of water crisscross in time to each move. Laser lights and bubbles also add to the effect.

“We are the first traveling water circus in the United States. We have everything from aerialists, acrobats, jugglers and contortionists and we have a 35,000-gallon water tank and we perform with the water as well,” said Morgaine Rosenthal, circus manager and performer.

Cirque Italia started in 2012 and is an Italian entertainment company that brings performance with a European style. Founder Manuel Rebecchi combined his family’s pedigree with his own groundbreaking ideas to form a company that leaves crowds breathless.

Cirque Italia is located at Heartland Motorsports Park on South Topeka Boulevard and will be in Topeka through July 11th. Click here for tickets.