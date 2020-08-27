City, county leaders give State of the Community address

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held the State of the Community address Thursday afternoon at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and Greater Topeka Partnership’s Chief Equity & Opportunity Officer Glenda Washington were speakers at the annual address.

“We are going to talk about some of our achievements over the last year,” County Commissioner Bill Riphahn said. “We’ve had a number of achievements, we are finishing up SE 29th Street, we are taking over the Great Overland Station, some improvement of trails, we have a lot going on.”