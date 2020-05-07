City of Topeka looking at budget woes, upcoming street projects

Spotted Photo Gallery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City manager, Brent Trout said, they are looking to bring city employees back to work during phase one of the reopening plan.

“City employees are back to work on a staggered schedule. We had everybody back to work when the big storm hit,” Trout said.

The city saw an 8.5% decrease in sales tax for last month as compared to April of 2019, and is looking to make some changes.

“Sales tax revenue is down, we expect to see a $5 million to $11.5 million shortfall”. “We will make some adjustments to reduce spending”.

The city is also planning infrastructure projects around the city, including widening roads and filling potholes.

“We have a number of street projects in the works and plan to do all the projects we intended to do this year. We are going to have a really good construction year,” Trout said. “Our future projects include 12th street and we are still working with KDOT to get the Polk Quincy Viaduct Project on the list.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories