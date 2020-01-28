Coldwell Banker Griffith and Blair unveils name change

Coldwell Banker Griffith & Blair American Home unveiled a new look for its company’s logo and announced a new company name. The new name for the Real Estate Company is Coldwell Banker American Home. Tuesday morning Brian Schlosser, President of Coldwell Banker American Home of Topeka held a pep rally to launch the name change at the Brownstone in North Topeka. The logo change is a world-wide network rebranding effort by Coldwell Banker. Neil Schober, Director of Marketing, said “the Coldwell Banker brand has not changed in its 113-year existence, but the real estate landscape, the market, the kinds of tools and support we provide for our agents and clients, have all changed dramatically. The new logo is more representative of the resources we utilize and enhances our ability to communicate in today’s environment of mobile, social and digital applications.”



























