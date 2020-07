TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The College Hill neighborhood, located just north of Washburn University, canceled their annual 4th of July parade and festivities this year because of coronavirus.

Instead of a full-blown parade, the neighborhood opted for a walking parade instead.

People were encouraged to dress in their red, white and blue. As well as walk-in their neighborhood between College Ave., Jewell Ave, 16th street and 13th St.