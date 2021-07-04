Collins Park Neighborhood celebrates the fourth with their 50th parade

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Collins Park Neighborhood celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade and games in Collins Park.

“50 years ago, we had a neighborhood play group of 5 mothers and their children and one day we decided to have an old fashioned fourth of July parade. We made signs and put them up around the park. 100 people showed up, there were very few spectators because everybody was in the parade.” Sara Hischke parade founder.

Collins Park Neighborhood parade founders include,

Amy Birch-Sherraten

John Nelson

Sara Hischke

Ann Nelson

Julie Rivers

“Now everybody stays home and has parties in their yards and we are up to 2,000 to 3,000 people. We didn’t know if it would last one year or 10 years but it’s lasted 50 years.”

Friends and neighbors gathered in Collins Park to carry on the long-standing fourth of July tradition. The parade started 50 years ago with five young mothers, their toddlers and neighborhood musicians and quickly caught on as a beloved holiday tradition.

The inaugural Collins Park Parade took place 50 years ago today on July 4th, 1971. The founding families will lead this year’s Parade to commemorate its 50th Anniversary.

The Collins Park parade is believed to be the city’s longest continuous annual parade in Topeka.