Colt Ford Raps at Prairie Band Casino and Resort

Jason Farris Brown, a.k.a. Colt Ford performed his Country Rap music live at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort on Thursday evening to a standing room only crowd. Colt Ford, Athens Georgia, has released seven albums since 2008. He has been charted six times on the Hot Country Songs Chart. In 2011 he won the Academy of Country Music Vocal Event of the Year and co-wrote Dirt Road Anthem for Jason Aldean. Ford sang his ever popular songs, Back, Crickets, Young Americans and Chicken & Biscuits, among others.