Community Action of Topeka working to fight poverty

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Community Action of Topeka is on the frontlines every day, fighting poverty in the community.

The non-profit organization, located at 29th & Wanamaker, is funded by federal, state and local grants and helps low-income citizens work their way out of poverty by helping with education, rent assistance, Head Start programs, job searches, income tax assistance, housing, weatherization and more.

Community Action recently moved into its new location, The CapFed Community Station at 2915 SW Wanamaker Rd. The new location includes a drive-through where applicants can drop off their paperwork without having to meet in person.

For more information on Community Action Topeka, click here. The number to call for assistance is (785) 836-4500.