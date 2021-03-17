Community Blood Center in need of donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Community Blood Center is holding a blood drive Wednesday at the Countryside United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

“We need people to come in and make appointments. We need whole blood and platelets. Platelets are used for trauma and cancer patients.” Tony Zima, Topeka Community Blood Center field mobile manager.

“We need whole blood, you can go on savealifenow and sign up to give blood. We need all types but especially O Positive and O Negative blood,” Zima said. “With some of the storms we’ve had in the United States recently there is definitely a shortage and we need people to come in and donate.”

If you have been vaccinated for COVID-19, you can still give blood.

Zima wanted to reassure donors that it is safe to give blood, everything is wiped down, he said the blood center is one of the one of the safest places you can be.