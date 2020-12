TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Community Christmas tree was delivered to Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka Tuesday morning.

The 20-foot White Spruce was donated by Parks for All Foundation with the assistance of Bettis Contractors and Capital Crane.

The tree was moved from an old tree nursery near McDonald Field to Evergy Plaza.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place virtually on Saturday Dec. 5th before the start of the drive-through parade downtown.