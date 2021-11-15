Community Thanksgiving Dinner in need of volunteers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is asking for volunteers to help prepare and deliver the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner feeds 3,000 to 4,000 people each year. In the past, the Thanksgiving Dinner was held in the Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. This year the dinner is being prepared at Ag Hall but will delivered instead of having people come to the hall.

To sign up for a volunteer spot, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0b4fabad2ba4f94-2021