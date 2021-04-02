Compass Point celebrates second anniversary during First Friday Art Walk

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Compass Point: Home of Dirty Girl Adventures celebrated their two year anniversary Friday.

Co-owners, Denise Selbee-Koch and Jennifer Woerner, said their first two years of business have been difficult.

“Although Dirty Girl Adventures has been a business for eight years, we had always dreamed of having a physical location,” Selbee-Koch said. “We made that dream come true with the purchase of our property, but then having a structure fire within the first month of owning Compass Point was really hard.”

“A lot of what we do is in groups,” Woerner added. “It was a really hard time, not knowing what was going to happen.”

Denise points out different ways the duo tried to compensate.

“We offered private, socially distanced shopping appointments, curbside pickup, more online shopping. We started offering some of our class content online,” Selbee-Koch said.

Denise taught Introduction to Kayaking online via zoom and participants signed up. Dirty Girl Adventures started having some events outside during the summer of 2020, and the business partners noted very little change in numbers of participants from previous years.

“People still wanted to get outside, they wanted to find safe ways to connect and be around others, and being outside was the safest way to do that,” Selbee-Koch said.

The owners of Compass Point are still striving to create that safe and comfortable environment, and are excited to be able to celebrate their 2nd anniversary in NOTO.

“We just want to take an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for sticking with us. The support of everyone over the last two years has kept us going,” Selbee-Koch said.

The classic country group, “Cryin Out Loud” provided live entertainment for the evening.

Compass Point: Home of Dirty Girl Adventures is located at 800 N. Kansas Ave. in the NOTO Arts District.