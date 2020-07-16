Concerned Citizens of Topeka distribute 100 face masks to citizens of Hi-Crest community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Concerned Citizens of Topeka group, led by Dale Cushinberry, donated over 100 masks to SENT (Strengthening & Equipping Neighborhoods Together) for the Hi-Crest community.

Nikki Ramirez/Jennings, Executive Director of SENT, said “Today we received a donation of masks from Concerned Citizens of Topeka. The Purpose of this was to help the people get ahead of conflict. A lot of people cannot afford the $2500 fine or even conflict with their neighbors.”

Others present at the distribution include, Darlene Palmer, USD 501 (retired) and S. J. Hazim, SENT volunteer.

The purpose of this donation and partnership was to get ahead of conflict. The group wants to help the community avoid negative interaction and conflict that would be associated with not having a mask.

The SENT organization is located in the former Avondale East school building, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. which is now used by several neighborhood organizations including the Community Resources Council.