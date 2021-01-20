Concrete poured, framing finishing at new Topeka St. Jude Dream Home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The St. Jude Dream Home is making steady progress since breaking ground on November 18th.

The basement and foundation walls, as well as the garage and basement floors, have had concrete poured. The framing is finishing up this week. Up next for the Dream Home is HVAC, plumbing, insulation and electrical work, which construction crews will start next week.

“We are more than excited to be onboard with the St. Jude Dream Home project,” said Ryan Hargitt, Lead Project Manager with Drippe’ Homes. “We’ve been very blessed with the weather. The framers are finishing up this week and next week we will start on the inside with the interior work. This is going to be a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. This is going to be a wonderfully-set-up home.”

This home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Aquarian Acres in southeast Topeka. Drippé Homes is handling the construction. Tickets will be available for reservation to potentially win the home in April for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be raffled off live on KSNT News on June 24, 2021.

After this year’s Dream Home is given away, the Topeka community will have helped raise more than $2.8 million in four years for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The hospital provides free services to child cancer victims.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the annual giveaway.