Construction on 12th Street begins today

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction on S.W. 12th Street began on Tuesday near the Topeka & 12th Street intersection near downtown.

The S.W. 12th Street Project will extend from S. Kansas Ave. to S.W. Gage Blvd. The Project is a countywide sales tax project approved by voters.

Because this is an important roadway for public transit, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists alike, the street will be constructed per policies and designs identified in City master plans approved by Council.

Bettis Asphalt is the Primary Contractor on the City Project.



The project will: