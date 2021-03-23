Convention of States group stage rally at Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Convention of States group held a rally at the State Capitol Tuesday afternoon. The Convention of States motto is “to bring power back to the states and the people, where it belongs.”

“We get accolades for what we do but we do not deserve them. We are not here if you the people are not there. You build a grass roots organization, you build a campaign to get stuff done, only because of people like you.” Mark Jay Meckler, American political activist.

The Convention of States also is calling for term limits in Washington D.C.

Keynote speakers include, former governor Jeff Colyer and Mark Meckler, a political activist.

Jeff Colyer served as the 47th governor of Kansas from 2018 to 2019. Jeff Colyer has recently announced his bid for Kansas governor.

Mark Jay Meckler is an American political activist, attorney, and business executive. He currently serves as President of Citizens for Self-Governance and Convention of States Action, and is an active proponent of a convention to propose amendments to the United States Constitution.

Click here for more information on the Convention of States movement.