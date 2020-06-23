CoreFirst Bank & Trust making progress on renovations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – CoreFirst Bank & Trust is currently undergoing a major renovation of its headquarters.

The renovations began in July 2019 and completion of the project is expected in August 2020.

The building was built in 1972.

“We are excited to remain on South Topeka Boulevard,” John Fager, Executive Vice President and Director of Sales & Marketing, said. “We have a building that looks really good and it’s a great part of the street scape of Topeka Boulevard.”

The bank’s headquarters is located at 3035 SW Topeka Blvd.