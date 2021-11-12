Country Music Star Chris Janson makes a stop at Prarie Band Casino and Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friday evening the Prairie Band Casino and Resort was the place to be if you are a Chris Janson fan. The Great Lakes Ballroom was sold-out for the Friday night concert and the Chris Janson fans were enjoying the evening listening to their favorite Chris Janson songs throughout the night.

Chris Janson originally from Perryville, Missouri, signed to BNA Records in October 2009 and released his first single, “‘Til a Woman Comes Along,” in April 2010. The song debuted at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

Chris Janson has recorded three albums, Buy Me a Boat, Everybody, and Real Friends, He has charted multiple singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including “Good Vibes” and “Done”, both of which went to number one. Chris Janson has performed on albums by Holly Williams and Lee Brice and has co-written singles for Tim McGraw, LoCash, Randy Houser and Hank Williams Jr.

A few of Janson’s favorites include:

Buy Me a Boat

Holdin Her

Fix A Drink

Drunk Girl

Til A Women Comes Along