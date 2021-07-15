Country Music star Gary Allan returns to Prairie Band Casino & Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music artist Gary Allan returned to perform at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort. Allen last performed at the Resort in June 2019.

Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his blend of vocals, rebellious lyrics and live performances.

He has recently re-signed with Universal Music Group Nashville, the label home for the entirety of his twenty-plus-year career and is set to release his new album, Ruthless, on June 25th. His last album, Set You Free, topped the Billboard 200 in 2013. The album was Allan`s fourth in a row to debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart. The album featured his fifth #1 country radio chart-topper, “Every Storm Runs Out of Rain.”

In 1996, the California native released his first album, “Used Heart for Sale”. Since then Allan has released eight studio albums selling over 8 million in total, has been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and has been certified gold five times. Allan has five #1 hits on country radio, fourteen Top 10 hits.

Allan has performed with talents such as Brooks & Dunn, Keith Urban and Kenny Chesney and sold out venues as a headliner from NY to LA. He has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People.