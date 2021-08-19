Country Music star Rodney Atkins entertains a full house at Prairie Band Casino and Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) Country music star Rodney Atkins stopped off at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening to sing his award-winning songs to a full house.

Rodney Atkins, born in March of 1969 in Knoxville, Tennessee, charted his first single on the country chart in 1997. His first album release was with Honesty in 2003. That album included the album’s namesake song, Honesty which made it to number four on the country music charts.

His second album, If You’re Going Through Hell, was released in 2006. Two songs on that album reached number one on the country music charts, If You’re Going Through Hell and Watching You.

Atkins released several more number one songs from 2006 to 2009, including, These Are My People, Cleaning My Gun and It’s America and many top five hit such as Farmer’s Daughter and Take a Back Road.

His latest album, titled Rodney Atkins, was released in 2010 and has a Greatest Hits album released in 2019.

Atkins has received six nominations from the Academy of Country Music and two from the Country Music Association and was the Top New Male Vocalist in 2006.