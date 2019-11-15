Courageous Conversations talks about race diversity in the workplace

Topeka’s Top “20 Under 40” award honored members of Topeka/Shawnee County for their commitment to the Community Thursday evening at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. Each year the Boy Scouts of America Jayhawk Area Council honors 20 members of the greater Topeka community under the age of 40 for their involvement, commitment and professionalism to the Topeka area. This is the 10th year the Boy Scouts of America Jayhawk Area Council has held the 20 Under 40 Banquet. KSNT Evening News Anchor Brooke Lennington and District Attorney Mike Kagay were emcee's for the evening. This year's honorees are,

Craig Barnes - Shawnee County Health Department