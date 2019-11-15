Courageous Conversations talks about race diversity in the workplace

Stormont Vail Health held a workshop for healthcare providers Friday in the Pozez Education Center at Stormont Vail Hospital. Friday’s workshop, which was open to the public, covered race diversity in the workplace and how diversity affects the medical profession. Guest speakers at the workshop included Colonel Herman Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, Chris Omni, CEO and Founder of Kujima Health Innovations and Topeka Mayor Michele De La Isla. The workshops are held quarterly and are coordinated by Darlene Stone, Sr. V.P. and Chief Experience Officer at Stormont Vail Health. Through the workshop, attendees learned the basics of workplace diversity are:
- Acknowledge Differences. …
- Offer Implicit Bias Training — for Everyone. …
- Provide Mentors. …
- Let People Learn by Doing. …
- Encourage Personal Evaluation. …
- Ask Questions. …
- Value All Diversity.