Couture For Cancer celebrates cancer survivors

The American Cancer Society of Topeka Held their 16th annual Couture For Cancer, Saturday evening at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. The annual event is a joint effort between the American Cancer Society, local retailers and fashion designers to provide businesses to fight one of the most dreaded diseases of our time. The evening included a photo opportunity, buffet style dinner, drinks, a silent auction and a fashion show put on by cancer survivors. Proceeds from the event benefit the American Cancer Society.