Couture For Cancer celebrates cancer survivors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Capital City Carnage continued Friday evening with semi-final heats in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Capital City Carnage is owned by Smash It, based out of Chillicothe, Ohio. They are one of the top Demolition Derby Companies in the United States. In addition to Capital City Carnage they also own Blizzard Bash which has been coming to Topeka for several years. Show times are FRIDAY, 7pm, SATURDAY, 10am and 7pm.