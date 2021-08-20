Cowboys and Cowgirls saddle up at the Topeka Rodeo

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The North Topeka Saddle Club presents the 10th annual Topeka Rodeo this weekend.

“To me being the 2021 Topeka Rodeo Queen means a lot. It is something I have been working hard for.” Michaela Gruber, Hiawatha, Ks.

“As rodeo queen, I am going to represent the Topeka Rodeo and promote rodeo for the next year.”

The North Topeka Saddle Club, located at 7341 NW Topeka Boulevard, was established in 1949 by a small group of people who wanted to start a riding club and provide a location for families to enjoy equestrian sports in the Topeka area.

The North Topeka Saddle Club arena is active throughout the spring, summer and fall months with a variety of events. These events include clinics, mounted shootings, play nights, barrel racing jackpots and the annual Kansas High School Rodeo Association fall rodeo.

Proceeds from the Topeka Rodeo are used to maintain and repair the North Topeka Saddle Club facilities.

The Silver Creek Rodeo Company was the stock contractor for the event.