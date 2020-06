TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Cruisin’ Topeka Boulevard continues to be a popular pastime for a Saturday evening.

Sports car fanatics and spectators looking for entertainment on a Saturday night can watch cars cruise up and down Topeka Blvd. from Spangles at 29th and Topeka Blvd. to the long forgotten White lakes Mall at 37th and Topeka Blvd.

The Owls Nest at Croix and Topeka Blvd. continues to be a favorite place for drivers and spectators to hang out and watch the cars go by on the Boulevard.