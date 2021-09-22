Curtains open on A Chorus Line at Topeka Performing Arts Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Chorus Line is now playing at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Auditions for parts in the musical were held earlier in 2021.

“This is a total celebration of the Arts. The cast and production team have spent countless hours to bring this story to life,” said Larry Gawronski, TPAC executive director. “It is the journey of people from different backgrounds and their struggles in theatre. The most iconic song from the show is ‘What I Did for Love.’ This is a fundraiser for TPAC and this show deserves to be seen live!”

The original play was directed by Michael Bennett and features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. The music was composed by Marvin Hamlisch with lyrics by Edward Kleban.

The original production opened in New York at The Public Theater’s Newman Theatre on May 21, 1975 and later moved to Broadway.

The musical won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nine Tony Awards (including Best Musical, Score, and Book), and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. The production closed April 28, 1990, after 6,137 performances.

Show times at TPAC are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24th & 25th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 26th at 2:00 p.m.