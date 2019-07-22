Deana Rose Children’s Farmstead

The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, is a family attraction at 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, KS. The facility shows farm animals, birds of prey, show gardens, butterfly gardens, a nature trail, a Kanza Native American display, and a full-scale one-room schoolhouse. The facility began as a petting zoo in 1978 and was renamed in 1985 to honor Deanna Rose, an Overland Park police officer killed in the line of duty. The Farmstead sees 475,000 visitors each year. For more information on the Farmstead go to https://www.opkansas.org/t…/deanna-rose-childrens-farmstead/.