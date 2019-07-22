Deana Rose Children’s Farmstead

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library held their first event in Clair's Courtyard Saturday evening. The Library Foundation broke ground on the Courtyard in June, 2018. The Courtyard is expected to be finished in August, 2019. Claire’s Courtyard is an outdoor space at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library that includes a pavilion, an amphitheater and eating area. The project was made possible by a gift from Dr. Glenn Swogger and the Redbud Foundation and named after Glenn’s late wife Claire.