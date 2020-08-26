Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead sets sights on re-opening Spring 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is a family attraction at with farm animals, birds of prey, show gardens, butterfly gardens, a nature trail, a Kanza Native American display and a full-scale one-room schoolhouse.

It’s located at 13800 Switzer Rd. in Overland Park.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Farmstead has been closed since mid-March. This past spring and summer the farmstead had an opportunity to refurbish, repair and renovate the facilities while being closed, in hopes of opening in the spring of 2021.

The facility began as a petting zoo in 1978 and was renamed in 1985 to honor Deanna Rose, an Overland Park police officer killed in the line of duty. The Farmstead sees 475,000 visitors each year.

