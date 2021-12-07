December 7th, ‘A Date that will live in infamy’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Japan launched an attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The attack killed 2,403 service members and wounded 1,178 more, and sank or destroyed six U.S. ships. The attack also destroyed 169 U.S. Navy and Army Air Corps planes.

The Japanese losses included 29 aircraft, in addition to five midget submarines, and 129 attackers were killed and one taken prisoner.



The attack on Pearl Harbor was followed the next day by Japanese air attacks on U.S. bases in the Philippines, Guam, and Wake Island.

These photos were taken in October of 2019, during a tour of Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii where Pearl Harbor is located.