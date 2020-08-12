Delta Haze brings a mix of music to Wednesday’s downtown Brownbag Concert Series

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wednesday’s downtown Brownbag Concert series music was provided by Delta Haze. The band plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country.

The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Band members include Dale Ann Garcia – Lead Vocals, Percussion; Rick Garcia – Drums, Percussion; Karl Purvis – Bass Guitar; Randy Evans – Lead Guitar, Vocals; Brad Renner – Keyboards, Vocals.

Next week’s Brown Bag Concert Series performer will be the classic rock band South Bound.

